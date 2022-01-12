Auburn basketball is top five in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The Auburn Tigers continue to show that they are one of the hottest teams in the country.

They are ranked fourth in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll and the top-ranked SEC team.

Ahead of them are Baylor at one, Gonzaga at two, and UCLA at three.

Other SEC teams include LSU at 12, Kentucky at 17, Tennessee at 23, and Alabama at 25.

Here’s the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Schools dropped out

No. 19 Colorado St..

Others receiving votes

Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1.

