Auburn basketball is top five in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The Auburn Tigers continue to show that they are one of the hottest teams in the country.

They are ranked fourth in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll and the top-ranked SEC team.

Ahead of them are Baylor at one, Gonzaga at two, and UCLA at three.

Other SEC teams include LSU at 12, Kentucky at 17, Tennessee at 23, and Alabama at 25.

Here’s the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Rank

Team

Record

PTS

1st

Prev

Chg

Hi/Lo

1

Baylor

15-0

800

32

1

1/8

2

Gonzaga

12-2

735

0

4

2

1/5

3

UCLA

10-1

702

0

5

2

2/6

4

Auburn

14-1

615

0

9

5

4/22

5

Purdue

13-2

606

0

3

-2

1/7

6

Arizona

12-1

601

0

7

1

4/NR

7

Southern California

13-0

595

0

8

1

7/NR

8

Duke

12-2

590

0

2

-6

1/9

9

Michigan St

13-2

558

0

10

1

9/NR

10

Kansas

12-2

553

0

6

-4

3/10

11

Houston

14-2

431

0

14

3

11/14

12

Louisiana State

14-1

399

0

21

9

12/NR

13

Wisconsin

13-2

391

0

23

10

13/NR

14

Villanova

11-4

380

0

15

1

4/22

15

Ohio St.

10-3

312

0

12

-3

12/NR

16

Iowa State

13-2

305

0

11

-5

8/23

17

Kentucky

12-3

272

0

13

-4

10/21

18

Seton Hall

11-3

219

0

22

4

13/NR

19

Texas Tech

11-3

210

0

25

6

19/NR

20

Providence

14-2

191

0

17

-3

17/NR

21

Xavier

12-2

190

0

24

3

20/NR

22

Texas

12-3

154

0

16

-6

5/22

23

Tennessee

10-4

131

0

18

-5

14/23

24

Illinois

11-3

108

0

NR

2

10/NR

25

Alabama

11-4

105

0

20

-5

8/25

Schools dropped out

No. 19 Colorado St..

Others receiving votes

Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1.

List

