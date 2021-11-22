Auburn basketball stays put in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Auburn did not move in this week’s Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.
Like last week, the Tigers are ranked at 22. This puts them as the fifth-ranked SEC team of the six in the latest poll.
Alabama is the top-ranked team in the conference at nine, Arkansas is 12, Kentucky is 13, Tennessee is 17, and Florida is 24.
Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Record
PTS
1st
Prev
Chg
Hi/Lo
1
4-0
797
30
1
—
1/1
2
4-0
751
2
2
—
2/2
3
3-0
725
0
3
—
3/3
4
5-0
691
0
7
3
4/7
5
4-0
635
0
8
3
5/8
6
5-0
624
0
9
3
6/9
7
3-2
546
0
4
-3
4/7
8
3-1
479
0
5
-3
5/8
9
4-0
472
0
13
4
9/13
10
4-0
441
0
16
6
10/16
11
3-0
431
0
14
3
11/14
12
3-0
357
0
15
3
12/15
13
3-2
356
0
6
-7
6/13
13
3-1
356
0
11
-2
11/13
15
2-1
321
0
10
-5
10/15
16
5-0
261
0
24
8
16/24
17
3-1
226
0
17
—
17/17
18
4-0
205
0
NR
—
18/NR
19
5-0
204
0
NR
14
19/NR
20
3-0
187
0
NR
—
20/NR
21
4-0
183
0
23
2
21/23
22
3-0
174
0
22
—
22/22
23
2-1
168
0
12
-11
12/23
24
3-0
162
0
NR
—
24/NR
25
3-0
92
0
NR
3
25/NR
Teams that dropped out:
No. 17 Ohio St.; No. 19 Florida State; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 Maryland; No. 25 Virginia.
