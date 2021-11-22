Auburn basketball stays put in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Zac Blackerby
Auburn did not move in this week’s Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Like last week, the Tigers are ranked at 22. This puts them as the fifth-ranked SEC team of the six in the latest poll.

Alabama is the top-ranked team in the conference at nine, Arkansas is 12, Kentucky is 13, Tennessee is 17, and Florida is 24.

Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

PTS

1st

Prev

Chg

Hi/Lo

1

Gonzaga

4-0

797

30

1

1/1

2

UCLA

4-0

751

2

2

2/2

3

Kansas

3-0

725

0

3

3/3

4

Purdue

5-0

691

0

7

3

4/7

5

Baylor

4-0

635

0

8

3

5/8

6

Duke

5-0

624

0

9

3

6/9

7

Villanova

3-2

546

0

4

-3

4/7

8

Texas

3-1

479

0

5

-3

5/8

9

Alabama

4-0

472

0

13

4

9/13

10

Memphis

4-0

441

0

16

6

10/16

11

Houston

3-0

431

0

14

3

11/14

12

Arkansas

3-0

357

0

15

3

12/15

13

Michigan

3-2

356

0

6

-7

6/13

13

Kentucky

3-1

356

0

11

-2

11/13

15

Illinois

2-1

321

0

10

-5

10/15

16

St. Bonaventure

5-0

261

0

24

8

16/24

17

Tennessee

3-1

226

0

17

17/17

18

Brigham Young

4-0

205

0

NR

18/NR

19

Arizona

5-0

204

0

NR

14

19/NR

20

Seton Hall

3-0

187

0

NR

20/NR

21

Connecticut

4-0

183

0

23

2

21/23

22

Auburn

3-0

174

0

22

22/22

23

Oregon

2-1

168

0

12

-11

12/23

24

Florida

3-0

162

0

NR

24/NR

25

Southern California

3-0

92

0

NR

3

25/NR

Teams that dropped out:

No. 17 Ohio St.; No. 19 Florida State; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 Maryland; No. 25 Virginia.

