Auburn basketball slides down AP Poll after losses to Alabama, Mississippi State

AUBURN — It was a week to forget for Auburn basketball fans.

The Tigers entered their matchup with Alabama on Jan. 24 winners of 11 straight. They also sat atop the conference standings as the only team without a loss to an SEC foe. That changed 40 minutes later, as the Crimson Tide used a dominant first half to down coach Bruce Pearl's team. Auburn followed that up with another road loss at Mississippi State on Saturday, losing back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Losing a couple away-from-home contests against good-to-great teams doesn't end the season for the Tigers, but it has impacted their rankings. Here's where Auburn is slotted in the latest AP Top 25 Poll and USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll:

Where Auburn basketball landed in latest AP Poll

The Tigers went from No. 8 to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll that dropped Monday afternoon. SEC programs ranked above Auburn include Tennessee (5) and Kentucky (10).

Tigers fall to No. 16 in USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

Auburn was No. 6 in last week's coaches poll and now sits at No. 16. The Tigers are slotted just below Creighton (13), Illinois (14) and Texas Tech (15).

