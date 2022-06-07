Auburn basketball is set to host 2023 power forward for official visit

On Monday, Joe Tipton of On3 reported that 2023 power forward Kwame Evans Jr. will be visiting Auburn from June 13-15. Evans Jr. recently released his top five schools — Auburn, Kentucky, Indiana, Oregon, and UCLA. However, Arizona has entered the mix since his top five was released.

Evans Jr. is regarded as a five-star according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. He is listed at 6-foot-9 and 200 pounds. The product of Montverde Academy has a similar frame to former Tigers sensation Jabari Smith. If he can live up to the hype, the Tigers coaching staff would certainly use Evans Jr. in a similar role.

Since releasing his top five schools, he has taken official visits to both Arizona and Oregon. Auburn will be the third school to receive an official visit. Here is what Evans Jr. said in an interview with 247Sports basketball analyst Travis Branham:

“I’m setting up an official right now but Jabari Smith, that’s what they’re wanting me to come in as and the coaching staff, I want to see the people out there.”

As of right now, there is no clear-cut leader in Evans Jr.’s recruitment. The Maryland native is still taking his time as a timeline for his decision has not been released. Auburn likes their chances and would love to add one of the more premier players in the country to their 2023 recruiting class.

2023 five-star Kwame Evans Jr. will take an official visit to Auburn on June 13th-15th, he tells @On3Recruits.https://t.co/MSfGMlKDc0 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 6, 2022

