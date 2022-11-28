What Auburn basketball said after the team’s victory over Saint Louis

The Tigers won their seventh game in a row on Sunday, and the basketball team had plenty to say about it.

Coach Bruce Pearl opened up about the toughness of Saint Louis and improvements from both Wendell Green Jr. and K.D. Johnson. Forward Johni Broome talked about the team’s defensive prowess in the closing stretch that helped Auburn win the matchup and Green talked about the team’s depth in the game’s late stages and the mentality that guys like Johnson can bring to the team.

Check out everything that Pearl, Broome and Green Jr. had to say after the game down below:

Bruce Pearl, opening statement

“That was a great win. We beat a really good team, quad one team, that will compete for the Atlantic 10 (Conference) Championship. It is hard to beat a good team twice, let alone three times – three out of the last four years. (Saint Louis Head Coach) Travis Ford is a great coach and we just had a little more. We had the best player on the floor tonight in Wendell Green Jr. He was the best one on the floor at Saint Louis and he was again today. Is it a coincidence that Yuri Collins is one of the Top 5 point guards in the country recognized by everybody? It probably does. That’s how Wendell keeps score. He’s special. I thought everyone contributed tonight and I thought there were a lot of real key contributions. Allen Flanigan, with his defense – 10 rebounds, nine on the defensive end – toughness, athleticism. K.D. (Johnson) getting to the rim, scoring through contact, and being there late when it mattered. Johni (Broome) had eight blocks and he made some tough baskets in there, obviously missed some shots around the basket. Those aren’t easy shots. When he gets to finishing more, we’ll be better. Jaylin Williams, there were times when he was really, really a guy who you could go to. Those guys played for 32 minutes. Jaylin and Wendell were probably pretty tired. That team’s been averaging 84 points in a game. They played Providence, Memphis, Maryland and they played us. They have played a great schedule, but for us to hold that team to 60 points, is very significant.”

Pearl, on Wendell Green Jr.'s improvements following the team's Cancun slate

“It was great. Wendell has great confidence. Wendell has great poise, great preparation. Wendell has been playing at high levels his whole life, with the exception of the one year at Eastern Kentucky, he’s been at the highest level of basketball. In high school at Detroit Country Day, AAU ball with his father, so he’s not afraid of the moment. He relishes the moment. He takes advantage of the moment and he knows his coach believes in him.”

Pearl, on K.D. Johnson's play in the closing minutes

“K.D. (Johnson) is a special athlete. He really is, and I want him on the floor when it matters. He’s going to get the 50/50 ball when it matters. He is going to make play and he is an incredible competitor. If we need to stop it, he’ll get it. If we need a rebound, he’ll get it. Any 50/50 we need, he’ll get it, and any tough basket, he’ll get it. Those plays defensively, to give us offense, and the fact that we just didn’t give St. Louis any second-chance points down the stretch. It was very significant.”

Johni Broome, on the game's final two minutes

“I got the block and when I turned to sprint the floor, I saw Al (Allen Flanigan) take off down the court. I know K.D. (Johnson), he’s going to make the play. I told him, ‘cop back’ and he threw it to Flan. He caught it and I knew. The crowd started rocking and I knew the momentum was switching quickly.”

Broome, on his defense inside

“Defense wins championships, and obviously in the off-season, I was struggling. I knew how to make an impact on the game and that was by rebounding and blocking shots. Eight blocks, I didn’t even know I had eight blocks today.

Broome, on his confidence with the game on the line

“It was an in-bound play and I caught the ball on the right block. That’s my favorite block to go on. I caught the ball off the post and everyone was looking at me to make a play. I practice that shot a ton. I’m very confident in my game. Being able to have the confidence to take that shot, and my team believing in me. We moved on from there.”

Broome, on locking down on defense

“We got down five (point) and Coach (Pearl) called a timeout. On the bench, we’ve been in that spot multiple times before and we know how much work we put in at practice. We all just gathered up. It’s a group of veteran guys on the court and we just said, ‘we’ve got to find ways to win.’ That’s the biggest thing about basketball – we had to get stops to do that in order to make plays.”

Wendell Green Jr., on K.D Johnson's pass

“That was great. That was a good pass. We’ve been throwing those full-court passes this year a few times, me and him. It was loud in there after Allen (Flanigan) dunked it.”

Green Jr., on playing Saint Louis point guard Yuri Collins for the second year in a row

“It was great. Two really good point guards going at it again. We went at it last year, but there was a little bit more hype around it this year. It was just fun and the team that wins, that’s what makes the better point guard. A good team can win. We got the win and it was just fun to be out there and compete.”

Green Jr., on getting back shooting-wise

“That’s one of the things I worked on mentally in the off-season. Last year, I went through a rough stretch at the end, like four-or-five games. I told myself, ‘I can’t let that happen if I really want to be as good as I say.’ Bad games are going to happen. I had a bad game shooting against Northwestern, but my goal is to come out here and show that you can always bounce back and try to get a couple more games good in a row. It was just all mental.”

Green Jr., on K.D. Johnson's mentality

“He’s special. He’s crazy, too. Just to go the way he finishes. He’s going to jump at your chest and you aren’t going to want to jump anymore. It’s crazy. I ask him how he finishes like that. It’s crazy, but that’s what he can do. He can win games as far as he wants. He won games for us last year. He brought us back once he subbed in, just ready to go. That’s what we need on our team.”

Green Jr., on the team's depth

“You’ve seen it. You’ve seen K.D. (Johnson) sub in with four-or-five minutes left and go get four points. When K.D. has the stamina, no one is standing in front of him. You’ve seen it right there and that’s just how we push over the hump – the last four-or-five minutes of the game.”

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire