Auburn Basketball returns to top 20 in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll
The members of the Associated Press felt that Missouri’s win over Kentucky was good enough to propel them to a No. 20 ranking in this week’s poll. Missouri jumped Auburn, which moved Bruce Pearl’s squad down to No. 22 despite earning a win over Florida last Wednesday.
This week’s USA TODAY Coaches Poll favored Auburn more than the Associated Press, as they move the Tigers to No. 20, which is a three-spot increase from the week prior.
Auburn is one of six SEC teams to earn a spot in this week’s USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Alabama is the highest-rated team in the conference, checking in at No. 7 following a win at then-No. 20 Mississippi State last Wednesday. Tennessee checks in at No. 9 following a road win at Ole Miss, and Arkansas fell six places to No. 13 after losing a tough road tilt at LSU.
Missouri moves into the top 25, rising ten places to No. 21 following Wednesday’s win at Kentucky. The loss to Missouri affected Kentucky immensely, as they fell eight places to No. 25, which was the biggest drop of any top 25 teams from last week’s rankings.
Here’s a look at the USA TODAY Coaches Poll for the week of Jan. 2
Ranking
Team
Record
Last Week
Weekly Change
1
Purdue
13-0
1
—
2
Houston
14-1
3
1
3
Kansas
12-1
4
1
4
Arizona
13-1
5
1
5
Connecticut
14-1
2
-3
6
12-1
6
—
7
11-2
9
2
8
UCLA
13-2
8
—
9
11-2
10
1
10
Gonzaga
12-3
11
1
11
Virginia
10-2
12
1
12
Miami-Florida
13-1
16
4
13
11-2
7
-6
14
Duke
11-3
14
—
15
10-2
15
—
16
Baylor
10-3
13
-3
17
Texas Christian
12-1
19
2
18
Xavier
12-3
25
7
19
Indiana
10-3
18
-1
20
Auburn
11-2
23
3
21
Missouri
12-1
NR
10
22
New Mexico
14-0
NR
8
23
10-3
NR
3
24
Illinois
9-4
22
-2
25
Kentucky
9-4
17
-8
25
Iowa State
10-2
NR
7
Dropped Out: No. 20 Mississippi State; No. 21 Maryland; No. 24 West Virginia.
Receiving Votes: Mississippi State 47; Kansas State 38; Louisiana State 35; Providence 30; West Virginia 28; Charleston 24; San Diego St. 17; Michigan St. 14; Marquette 14; Saint Mary’s 12; Penn St. 11; Maryland 9; Virginia Tech 6; Florida Atlantic 3; UAB 2; Texas Tech 1.
