Auburn basketball to return to Huntsville for Rocket City Classic

Auburn basketball is set to return to Huntsville for a matchup against UNC Asheville in the Rocket City Classic on Dec. 13, at the Von Braun Center, the team announced on Wednesday.

“I am excited to bring our team to participate in the Rocket City Classic and engage with the Auburn family throughout north Alabama, where we have some of the most loyal and passionate Auburn fans in the country,” Bruce Pearl said. “To partner with our friends at Nations of Coaches to make this event happen will enable them to invest more in young men through their character-building and faith-based programs.”

It will be Auburn’s third-ever game in Huntsville and their first since 2003 when they beat Grambling State 105-66.

UNC Asheville won 27 games last year en route to winning the Big Sky regular season championship and conference tournament.

“UNC Asheville has been one of the top mid-major programs in this part of the country, so it will be a good test for us,” Pearl added. “I am also excited to bring Denver Jones home as well as Chaney Johnson, who started his collegiate career at UAH.”

Tickets for the game will go on sale Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. CT on Ticketmaster and the Von Braun Center Box Office.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.a

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire