Auburn basketball recruits two blue chip point guards for ’24 class

Auburn started the 2024 recruiting cycle slow, but they’ve made up for it with a couple of major commitments over the last several days.

On Wednesday, Hudson Catholic (NJ) five-star point guard Tahaad Pettiford told Joe Tipton at On3 that he’s committed to Auburn hoops. Pettiford is confident head coach Bruce Pearl will help prepare him for the next level.

“I chose Auburn because I feel like Coach Bruce Pearl is going to prepare me for the next level, I loved the environment and the energy on campus from everyone. It made me feel like it was a second home.”

With a composite score of 0.9919, Pettiford (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) is the third-highest ranked recruit in the program’s history. In the class of 2024 he’s ranked third among point guards and No. 22 overall.

Coach Pearl wasn’t done yet, though. On Friday, the team added another highly-ranked prospect. Baker (Ala.) four-star point guard Labaron Philon also announced for Auburn.

Philon (6-foot-4, 177 pounds) is the top-ranked player in the state of Alabama. He’s also ninth at his position and No. 41 overall in the class.

Together, these two gave a big boost to the Tigers’ recruiting ranking. While it’s still very early in the game, they’re now ranked third in the nation behind North Carolina and Baylor.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports