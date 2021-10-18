Auburn basketball ranked in preseason AP Top 25
Basketball season is almost upon us.
The preseason AP Top 25 poll was released Monday morning, and Auburn comes into the season ranked No. 22. It’s the second time out of the last three seasons that Auburn has entered the season ranked inside the AP Top 25.
Other SEC teams ranked inside the AP Top 25 include Kentucky (No. 10), Alabama (No. 14), Arkansas (No. 17), and Tennessee (No. 18).
Here is the preseason AP Top 25 poll in its entirety.
Gonzaga
UCLA
Kansas
Villanova
Texas
Michigan
Purdue
Baylor
Duke
Kentucky
Illinois
Memphis
Oregon
Alabama
Houston
Arkansas
Ohio State
Tennessee
North Carolina
Florida State
Maryland
Auburn
St. Bonaventure
Connecticut
Virginia
No. 22 Auburn opens up the 2021-22 season against Morehead State on Tuesday, November 9th, at 7:00 p.m. CT.
List
Every first-year FBS head coach's record at mid-season
Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.