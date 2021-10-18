Auburn basketball ranked in preseason AP Top 25

Lance Dawe
Basketball season is almost upon us.

The preseason AP Top 25 poll was released Monday morning, and Auburn comes into the season ranked No. 22. It’s the second time out of the last three seasons that Auburn has entered the season ranked inside the AP Top 25.

Other SEC teams ranked inside the AP Top 25 include Kentucky (No. 10), Alabama (No. 14), Arkansas (No. 17), and Tennessee (No. 18).

Here is the preseason AP Top 25 poll in its entirety.

  1. Gonzaga

  2. UCLA

  3. Kansas

  4. Villanova

  5. Texas

  6. Michigan

  7. Purdue

  8. Baylor

  9. Duke

  10. Kentucky

  11. Illinois

  12. Memphis

  13. Oregon

  14. Alabama

  15. Houston

  16. Arkansas

  17. Ohio State

  18. Tennessee

  19. North Carolina

  20. Florida State

  21. Maryland

  22. Auburn

  23. St. Bonaventure

  24. Connecticut

  25. Virginia

No. 22 Auburn opens up the 2021-22 season against Morehead State on Tuesday, November 9th, at 7:00 p.m. CT.

