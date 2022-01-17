Auburn basketball ranked number two in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
The Auburn Tigers are ranked second in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.
They trail only Gonzaga.
Many predicted Auburn to come in at the top team in all of college basketball when the new polls came out this week but the Tigers were ranked second in both the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll and the AP poll.
Here’s the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.
Rank
Team
Record
PTS
1st
Prev
Chg
Hi/Lo
1
14-2
787
23
2
1
1/5
2
16-1
759
8
4
2
2/22
3
14-1
687
1
6
3
3/NR
4
14-2
647
0
5
1
1/7
5
14-2
643
0
8
3
1/9
6
15-2
642
0
1
-5
1/8
7
14-2
611
0
10
3
3/10
8
14-2
546
0
13
5
8/NR
9
11-2
530
0
3
-6
2/9
10
15-2
491
0
11
1
10/14
11
13-4
479
0
14
3
4/22
12
14-3
419
0
17
5
10/21
13
14-3
366
0
9
-4
9/NR
14
14-3
326
0
16
2
8/23
15
14-2
322
0
7
-8
7/NR
16
15-2
300
0
12
-4
12/NR
17
13-3
297
0
24
7
10/NR
18
Ohio St.
11-4
263
0
15
-3
12/NR
19
13-4
261
0
19
—
19/NR
20
13-3
252
0
21
1
20/NR
21
14-2
227
0
20
-1
17/NR
22
13-4
103
0
22
—
5/22
23
13-1
75
0
NR
4
19/NR
24
13-2
60
0
NR
5
24/NR
25
11-5
52
0
23
-2
14/25
25
11-4
52
0
NR
5
17/NR
List
