Auburn basketball ranked number two in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Zac Blackerby
·2 min read

The Auburn Tigers are ranked second in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

They trail only Gonzaga.

Many predicted Auburn to come in at the top team in all of college basketball when the new polls came out this week but the Tigers were ranked second in both the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll and the AP poll.

Here’s the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Rank

Team

Record

PTS

1st

Prev

Chg

Hi/Lo

1

Gonzaga

14-2

787

23

2

1

1/5

2

Auburn

16-1

759

8

4

2

2/22

3

Arizona

14-1

687

1

6

3

3/NR

4

Purdue

14-2

647

0

5

1

1/7

5

Duke

14-2

643

0

8

3

1/9

6

Baylor

15-2

642

0

1

-5

1/8

7

Kansas

14-2

611

0

10

3

3/10

8

Wisconsin

14-2

546

0

13

5

8/NR

9

UCLA

11-2

530

0

3

-6

2/9

10

Houston

15-2

491

0

11

1

10/14

11

Villanova

13-4

479

0

14

3

4/22

12

Kentucky

14-3

419

0

17

5

10/21

13

Michigan St

14-3

366

0

9

-4

9/NR

14

Iowa State

14-3

326

0

16

2

8/23

15

Southern California

14-2

322

0

7

-8

7/NR

16

Louisiana State

15-2

300

0

12

-4

12/NR

17

Illinois

13-3

297

0

24

7

10/NR

18

Ohio St.

11-4

263

0

15

-3

12/NR

19

Texas Tech

13-4

261

0

19

19/NR

20

Xavier

13-3

252

0

21

1

20/NR

21

Providence

14-2

227

0

20

-1

17/NR

22

Texas

13-4

103

0

22

5/22

23

Colorado St.

13-1

75

0

NR

4

19/NR

24

Loyola-Chicago

13-2

60

0

NR

5

24/NR

25

Tennessee

11-5

52

0

23

-2

14/25

25

Connecticut

11-4

52

0

NR

5

17/NR

List

Five reasons why Auburn basketball should be ranked No. 1

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.

Recommended Stories