Auburn Basketball ranked No. 15 in KenPom ahead of season

The Auburn Tigers basketball program is coming off another strong season, culminating in another NCAA Tournament appearance.

Head coach Bruce Pearl leads the 2023-2024 version of the Tigers into a loaded SEC this year, and while the preseason AP Poll doesn’t have the Tigers ranked, the Ken Pom rankings believe Auburn is one of the best teams in the country.

KenPom ranks each team on a variety of rankings, and here is where they rank in each one heading into their season opener against Baylor on November 7.

Overall Ranking: No. 15

Auburn opens the season as the 15th best team in the nation according to Ken Pom. The Tigers trail only Alabama (No. 10) and Arkansas (No.14) in the SEC.

Auburn’s first opponent, Baylor, opens at No. 7.

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 16

Despite struggling at times on the offensive end a season ago, Auburn checks in at No. 15 in adjusted offensive efficiency to begin the season. According to KenPom data, the Tigers offense is projected to score 109.6 points per 100 possessions.

Gonzaga once again has the best adjusted offensive efficiency ranking, as they are projected to score 114.9 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: No. 15

Bruce Pearl lost his best defender Zep Jasper to graduation at the end of last season, but his team still projects to be strong defensively.

Auburn is forecasted to allow 88.6 points to their opponents per 100 possessions this season. That ranks fourth in the SEC.

Kansas is the nation’s best team in adjusted defensive efficiency as their opponents are projected to score 85.0 points per 100 possessions. SEC rival Tennessee is a close second, as the Volunteers are projected to give up 85.2 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted Tempo: No. 126

The Auburn offense took a more methodical approach last year, and Ken Pom believes they’ll play at a middle-of-the-pack pace again in 2023-2024.

Auburn is expected to create 71.7 possessions per game, which puts them at just outside of the top 100.

Arch-rival Alabama is expected to create the most possessions per game, as they lead the nation with a 75.4 adjusted tempo.

Baylor Ranking: No. 7

Auburn’s season opens up against Baylor in Souix Falls, ND on November 7. Here is where the Bears rank in every major Ken Pom category heading into the matchup.

Overall: No.7

Adjusted offensive efficiency: No. 5

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 20

Adjusted Tempo: No. 241

