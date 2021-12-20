Auburn basketball ranked 12 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Zac Blackerby
·2 min read

The Auburn Tigers move up two spots to 12 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Auburn is one of five teams from the SEC in the latest edition of the poll.

Alabama is the top-ranked SEC team at 11, LSU is ranked at 16, Kentucky comes in at 18, and Tennessee is at 19.

Here is the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

PTS

1st

Prev

Chg

Hi/Lo

1

Baylor

10-0

800

32

1

1/8

2

Duke

10-1

754

0

2

1/9

3

Purdue

10-1

689

0

4

1

1/7

4

Gonzaga

9-2

673

0

4

1/5

4

Arizona

11-0

673

0

6

2

4/NR

6

UCLA

9-1

670

0

3

-3

2/6

7

Kansas

9-1

639

0

7

3/7

8

Iowa State

11-0

501

0

11

3

8/23

9

Southern California

12-0

480

0

9

9/NR

10

Michigan St

9-2

446

0

12

2

10/NR

11

Alabama

9-2

422

0

8

-3

8/16

12

Auburn

10-1

412

0

14

2

12/22

13

Ohio St.

8-2

400

0

15

2

13/NR

14

Houston

10-2

398

0

13

-1

11/14

15

Seton Hall

9-1

383

0

16

1

15/NR

16

Louisiana State

11-0

254

0

20

4

16/NR

17

Texas

8-2

243

0

17

5/17

18

Kentucky

8-2

217

0

21

3

10/21

19

Tennessee

8-2

215

0

18

-1

14/19

20

Xavier

11-1

204

0

25

5

20/NR

21

Colorado St.

10-0

203

0

23

2

21/NR

22

Villanova

7-4

158

0

10

-12

4/22

23

Providence

11-1

149

0

NR

4

23/NR

24

Wisconsin

9-2

129

0

NR

2

17/NR

25

Texas Tech

8-2

89

0

24

-1

24/NR

Teams that dropped out.

No. 19 Arkansas; No. 22 Connecticut.

Others receiving votes.

Arkansas 36; Connecticut 34; Illinois 24; West Virginia 23; Oklahoma 21; Loyola-Chicago 16; Minnesota 15; San Francisco 12; Wake Forest 9; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Brigham Young 2; Michigan 1; Indiana 1.

List

SEC Basketball Power Rankings Week 8: Auburn claims No. 1 spot

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.

Recommended Stories