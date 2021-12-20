Auburn basketball ranked 12 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The Auburn Tigers move up two spots to 12 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Auburn is one of five teams from the SEC in the latest edition of the poll.

Alabama is the top-ranked SEC team at 11, LSU is ranked at 16, Kentucky comes in at 18, and Tennessee is at 19.

Here is the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Teams that dropped out.

No. 19 Arkansas; No. 22 Connecticut.

Others receiving votes.

Arkansas 36; Connecticut 34; Illinois 24; West Virginia 23; Oklahoma 21; Loyola-Chicago 16; Minnesota 15; San Francisco 12; Wake Forest 9; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Brigham Young 2; Michigan 1; Indiana 1.

