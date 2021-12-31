Auburn basketball projected to win SEC by ‘multiple games’

Auburn basketball earned a lot of believers after handing it to LSU on Wednesday night.

The Tigers are expected to be ranked as a top 10 team in every major poll once those are released. CBS Sports already has them up there.

They are ranked at eight in their update rankings.

CBS wrote the following:

Auburn remains No. 8 in Thursday morning’s updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. For what it’s worth, KenPom is now projecting Bruce Pearl’s Tigers to win the SEC regular-season title by multiple games.

Wednesday’s showdown was huge and it may set the tone for the rest of the season as Auburn edges out the rest of the conference.

List

