Auburn to take on basketball powerhouse Duke in ACC-SEC Challenge

While college basketball may be amid its offseason, that does not prevent any action or news from happening. Various headlines continue to make their way across the nation, especially those relating to next year’s season. For Auburn, news was dropped Wednesday for next year’s SEC-ACC Challenge, some that turned heads across the nation.

The Tigers will be making their third-ever trip to Durham, North Carolina, to face the powerhouse Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Arena on Dec. 4.

The game announcement comes as just one small part of the recent news as both team’s rivals will play each as well when Alabama takes on North Carolina in Chapel Hill that same day.

Auburn has played in Durham twice before in 1975 and 1981. Overall, the Tigers are 0-4 against the Blue Devils, with the most recent game being a 78-72 loss in the Maui Invitational in 2018.

This game is felt as an honor by head coach Bruce Pearl, as he knows this will be a big task ahead of his team in the midst of another big season.

“I can no longer play the, ‘we don’t get any respect card,’ which I think we’ve earned by winning four conference championships over the last seven years,” Pearl said. “Personally, coaching in Cameron Indoor Stadium against head coach Jon Scheyer and the Duke Basketball program will be extremely meaningful to me. I know that it will be the same for our players and coaching staff.”

This year will be the second year of the cross-conference challenge, with the Tigers winning last year’s matchup against Virginia Tech 74-57 in Neville Arena.

