Auburn basketball to play in 2024 Maui Invitational

The Auburn Tigers are headed back to the Aloha State in 2024.

College basketball reporter Jon Rothstein reported on Twitter Friday that the Auburn Tigers will fill out the final spot in 2024’s Maui Jim Maui Invitational next season. Auburn last played in the tournament in 2018, its only appearance thus far. This year’s iteration of the tournament, which will see Tennessee represent the Southeastern Conference, will take place in November.

The Tigers will face off against North Carolina, UConn, Michigan State, Memphis, Iowa State, Colorado and Dayton in the tournament. An SEC team has not played in the final of the tournament since 2015 and an SEC team has not won the Maui Invitational since 1993 when Kentucky beat Arizona in a close 93-92 contest. Arizona won last year’s tournament by beating Creighton 81-79.

Auburn’s only year participating in the tournament saw it winning its first game against Xavier and then losing to Duke in the second round. The Tigers finished in third place after beating Arizona.

