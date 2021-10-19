Auburn basketball picked to finish 5th in SEC in preseason poll

Auburn is getting their respect in the preseason.

The Tigers are projected to finish 5th in the SEC, as picked by the national media in the 2021-22 SEC preseason media poll. Auburn is behind Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, and Kentucky.

Here is the entire SEC preseason media poll.

Preseason SEC Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Alabama

3. Arkansas

4. Tennessee

5. Auburn

6. LSU

7. Florida

8. Mississippi State

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. South Carolina

12. Texas A&M

13. Vanderbilt

14. Georgia

Auburn finished 13-14, 7-11 in the SEC last season, which was good for 11th place. The Tigers did not participate in the SEC tournament because of their self-inflicted postseason ban.

Incoming freshman Jabari Smith was named a 2nd team All-SEC player. He was the only freshman as well as the only Auburn player to make the All-SEC list.

Here are the first and second teams.

First Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford – Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

Colin Castleton – Florida

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Davonte Davis – Arkansas

Jabari Smith – Auburn

Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky

Kellan Grady – Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Darius Days – LSU

Auburn opens up the season on November 9th against Morehead State at 7:00 p.m. central time.

List

Every first-year FBS head coach's record at mid-season

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.