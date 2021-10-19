Auburn basketball picked to finish 5th in SEC in preseason poll
Auburn is getting their respect in the preseason.
The Tigers are projected to finish 5th in the SEC, as picked by the national media in the 2021-22 SEC preseason media poll. Auburn is behind Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, and Kentucky.
Here is the entire SEC preseason media poll.
Preseason SEC Media Poll
1. Kentucky
2. Alabama
3. Arkansas
4. Tennessee
5. Auburn
6. LSU
7. Florida
8. Mississippi State
9. Ole Miss
10. Missouri
11. South Carolina
12. Texas A&M
13. Vanderbilt
14. Georgia
Auburn finished 13-14, 7-11 in the SEC last season, which was good for 11th place. The Tigers did not participate in the SEC tournament because of their self-inflicted postseason ban.
Incoming freshman Jabari Smith was named a 2nd team All-SEC player. He was the only freshman as well as the only Auburn player to make the All-SEC list.
Here are the first and second teams.
First Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford – Alabama
Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama
Colin Castleton – Florida
Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky
Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State
Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Davonte Davis – Arkansas
Jabari Smith – Auburn
Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky
Kellan Grady – Kentucky
Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
Darius Days – LSU
Auburn opens up the season on November 9th against Morehead State at 7:00 p.m. central time.
