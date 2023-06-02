Auburn basketball to open the 2023-24 season with neutral-site game against Baylor

The Auburn Tigers will be opening the season with a marquee matchup.

The Tigers announced that they will be facing the Baylor Bears on Nov. 7 to start the 2023-24 college basketball season. The game will be at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“What a great opportunity to play a perennial Top 10 program with a great coach like Scott Drew,” Bruce Pearl said. “Our guys came to Auburn and the SEC, to play against the very best. We will get to see right away where we are as a team. A marquee matchup like this, playing a guaranteed Quad 1 opponent, will help us build our potential tournament resume and get us prepared for league play.”

The two teams last faced off during the 2020-21 season when the Bears won 84-72 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. They lead the all-time series 5-2 with Auburn having not won since 1995.

Baylor is one of several non-conference opponents that Auburn is set to face next season. The Tigers are also reportedly set to face USC in Neville Arena, Indiana in Atlanta and they will also compete in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, with a field of Oklahoma State, Notre Dame and St. Bonaventure.

