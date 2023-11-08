'Pied Piper effect': Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl on 5-star signee Tahaad Pettiford

AUBURN — It's official: Auburn basketball has signed a five-star recruit in five consecutive classes.

Tahaad Pettiford, a five-star guard from Hudson Catholic High School in Jersey City, New Jersey, has put pen to paper and signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Tigers next season, Auburn announced Wednesday.

“Tahaad is a very unique player,” coach Bruce Pearl said in a statement. “He is a gifted scorer with an unlimited range. Instant offense. He has tremendous speed, quickness and athletic jumping ability. Tahaad is a very tough cover and uses that athleticism to be a pest defensively."

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Pettiford is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 24 player in the Class of 2024 and has been committed to the Tigers since February. His primary recruiter was Ira Bowman, who is originally from New Jersey and has been an assistant under coach Bruce Pearl since 2018.

Pettiford has a composite ranking of .9910, which makes him the fifth-highest-rated player to ever sign with Auburn. The other four five-star recruits include Yohan Traore (.9916) in 2022, Sharife Cooper (.9920) in 2020, Aden Holloway (.9928) in 2023 and Jabari Smith Jr. (.9980) in 2021.

“Ira Bowman did a tremendous job of identifying Tahaad very early on in the recruiting process and developed a close, trusting relationship," Pearl added. "Tahaad will have a Pied Piper effect on our program. Guys will want to play with him.”

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball officially inks 5-star guard Tahaad Pettiford