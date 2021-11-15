Auburn basketball moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Tigers are on the move.

Auburn moves up one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll to No. 21 after being ranked No. 22 to open the season. The Tigers are currently 2-0 and are looking to improve to 3-0 with a win over South Florida later this week on Friday. There are currently six total teams from the SEC ranked.

Auburn opened the 2021-22 season with a win over Morehead State, an NCAA Tournament team from last year. They defeated ULM 93-65 last Friday after a sloppy first half.

Here is the AP poll in its entirety.

1. Gonzaga (55) 2-0 2. UCLA (6) 2-0 3. Kansas 2-0 4. Michigan 2-0 5. Villanova 1-1 6. Purdue 2-0 7. Duke 3-0 8. Texas 1-1 9. Baylor 1-0 10. Illinois 2-0 11. Memphis 2-0 12. Oregon 2-0 13. Kentucky 1-1 14. Alabama 2-0 15. Houston 2-0 16. Arkansas 2-0 17. Tennessee 2-0 18. North Carolina 2-0 19. Ohio State 2-0 20. Maryland 3-0 21. Auburn 2-0 22. St. Bonaventure 2-0 23. UConn 2-0 24. Florida 2-0 25. Southern Cal 2-0

