Auburn basketball misses out on initial USA TODAY Coaches Poll

The 2023-24 college basketball season gets underway in less than three weeks, and Auburn will begin the year with plenty to prove.

The Tigers are on the outside looking in of the initial USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for the season, and reside in the “receiving votes” category ahead of their season opener with No. 17 Baylor on Nov. 7.

Five SEC teams occupy the poll to begin the season, with Tennessee leading the way at No. 10. Arkansas is next at No. 14, followed by Kentucky at No. 16, Texas A&M at No. 19, and Alabama at No. 24.

In addition to the five ranked SEC teams on the schedule, Auburn will face a total of 10 teams that are either ranked or receiving votes in the season’s debut poll. Auburn will face No. 17 Baylor and No. 22 USC during the regular season while Indiana, Florida, and Missouri are all receiving votes.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 45; Wisconsin 43; Maryland 29; TCU 26; Colorado 21; Xavier 17; Ohio State 16; Virginia 13; St. John’s 13; Kansas State 8; Indiana 7; Washington 5; Florida 5; Auburn 5; Missouri 4; Oregon 3; Memphis 3; Mississippi State 2; Iowa State 2; Yale 1; Boise State 1

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire