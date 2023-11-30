Auburn basketball is learning to win in different ways. That bodes well come March

AUBURN — The vibes are high around Auburn basketball right now.

The Tigers had their worst offensive performance of the season against Virginia Tech on Wednesday, as coach Bruce Pearl's squad shot 38.7% from the field, 12.5% from 3-point range and 66.7% from the foul line. The Tigers were also outrebounded by four and their starters, sans Johni Broome, combined for 11 points on 11.8% shooting.

And yet it didn't matter. Auburn trounced the Hokies, 74-57, and Pearl was clearly in a good mood afterward. He crashed the player's press conference, moonlighting as a reporter and asking Johni Broome and Chad Baker-Mazara a tongue-in-cheek question about the team's ability to finish games on high notes.

Broome replied to Pearl's question with a smirk, and made sure to grab some brownie points in the process: "He wants us to play hard," said Broome, who scored 30 points. "... That’s why he’s one of the best coaches in the country."

Broome shining in an Auburn win is nothing new. He's done that numerous times since transferring in from Morehead State in April 2022, but his performance versus the Hokies was downright dominant. He came two points shy of tying his career-high mark − he posted 32 points while with the Eagles in March 2022 − but the 30 he dropped Wednesday is a new high for himself in an Auburn uniform.

It came at a good time. Star freshman Aden Holloway, who entered the game averaging 13.2 points, struggled to get anything going. He finished scoreless and missed all seven of his attempts, though he did notch three steals and a couple of assists.

Without production from Holloway, a proven sniper from 3-point range, the Tigers were putrid from beyond the arc. They only made two of their 16 shots from deep, which is by far their worst showing of the season.

But Auburn won anyway. And it won by nearly 20 points against a team that isn't some pushover; the Hokies are ranked No. 69 in KenPom after the loss, which is inline with SEC teams like undefeated South Carolina (66), Georgia (78) and Missouri (81).

They key for the Tigers was they they turned defense into offense, scoring 30 points off of Virginia Tech's 21 turnovers, which is the most the Hokies have had since they gave the ball away 20 times against Gardner-Webb in November 2018.

Virginia Tech came in averaging 10.3 turnovers per game this season.

"That team doesn't turn the ball over," Pearl said postgame. "... And we were able to get (a bunch). The way the kids bought in and how hard they worked, that fits in with our depth. It made it difficult offensively. I thought we got great rim protection. I thought Johni tonight, not only did he score and rebound, but he played great defense. He kept the ball out of the post. When the ball went in there, he defended physically without fouling, and he protected the rim.

"He played like a first-team all-conference player tonight. Now, I've been on him pretty good. I think he went home, had some turkey, talked to his family and said, 'Look, if I'm the best player on the floor, I've got to act like it. I've got to play like it. I've got to prepare like it.' ... Now, you can do that sometimes and not get rewarded. But he got rewarded tonight. He was the best player on the floor."

Auburn's offense has been the story through the early part of the season, as the Tigers have deployed a new-look system that features more five-out sets and hunts for open 3-pointers. That's a welcome sight for fans following last season, where it felt like points were often difficult to generate.

But the Tigers proved Wednesday they can do it on the other end of the floor, too, and that can make up for offensive shortcomings when they appear. It's early, but Auburn is showing it can win in different ways.

That's a good sign come March.

"I was worried about the physicality (of Virginia Tech) and how our guys would respond to it," Pearl said. "They set good screens, they get through things, and our guys did fine. I think the teams that are going to be able to be the most physical teams in the SEC are the ones that are going to compete for the championship.

"Got a lot of really talented teams in our league. The champion is going to be a team that will embrace physicality."

