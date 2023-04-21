Auburn basketball lands commitment from UAH transfer Chaney Johnson

AUBURN — Auburn basketball has landed its second player from the transfer portal this offseason.

Chaney Johnson, who just wrapped up his third season at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, committed to the Tigers on Friday via social media. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound wing started all 35 of UAH's games in 2022-23, averaging 15.9 points on 51.8% shooting. He also grabbed 6.6 rebounds per game to go along with 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals.

Johnson joins Florida International transfer Denver Jones and four-star point guard Aden Holloway out of Prolific Prep in Napa, California, as newcomers to the Tigers this upcoming season. After various draft declarations and portal moves, just five of Auburn's 12 scholarship players from 2022-23 are set to return to the Plains.

Some departures, like Johni Broome, Wendell Green Jr. and Jaylin Williams, can return to Auburn if they don't like what they hear testing the draft waters; the NCAA early-entry withdrawal deadline is May 31.

Johnson, a native of Alabaster, only made 28.9% of his 3-pointers last season, but he has knocked down 37.2% of his triples in 88 career games with the Chargers. He scored a career-high 35 points against Embry-Riddle on Nov. 7, 2021.

Of the 35 appearances he made last season, Johnson scored at least 10 points in 32 of them. He notched 20 or more points on seven occasions. In an exhibition versus Auburn prior to the start of last season, Chaney dropped 14 points and five rebounds in 25 minutes.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

