What is Auburn basketball’s key strength and weakness heading into 2022?

The month of July is referred to as “talking season”, with most of the talking being about the College Football season that is set to begin in less than two months.

However, with basketball continuing to grow in the Southeastern Conference, the season can be broadened to the hardwood.

Auburn Basketball had one of the most successful seasons in history during the 2021-22 athletic year and is looking to build by winning a potential second-straight SEC regular-season title and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

What will help Bruce Pearl’s squad reach their goal of winning the program’s first national championship? What will stand in their way? 247sports’ Issac Trotter has taken the time to dissect each SEC program’s strengths and weaknesses in great detail, which included an in-depth look at the Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers will receive a boost in production thanks to an incoming freshman as well as an important transfer this season, but what will be the major area of concern for Auburn? Here’s what Trotter said about the reigning SEC regular-season champions:

Strength- New Additions

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Morehead State Eagles forward Johni Broome (4) and West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) go for a rebound during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Pearl legitimately lost two first-round picks in Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler and did not bat an eye. 5-star freshman Yohan Traore and prized Morehead State transfer Johni Broome will team up to give Auburn one of the SEC’s elite front-courts. Neither are 3-point shooters, so the spacing could be a little clunky, but Auburn will have at least one outstanding big man on the floor at all times.

Weakness- Guard play

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Zep Jasper (12) plays defense during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Auburn’s guards were not good enough last year. But when Allen Flanigan opted to return to Auburn, the Tigers ran out of available scholarships, so they were not able to add any of the elite transfer guards to the mix. Pearl is banking on his player-development program to help K.D. Johnson, Wendell Green Jr., Zep Jasper, Flanigan and the rest of the Auburn guards to take a collective step forward. One guy doesn’t have to take an enormous jump, but if all of them get slightly better, Auburn will be in good shape.

1

1