Auburn basketball jumps into ESPN’s Power Rankings

It is safe to say that the country is starting to take notice of Bruce Pearl and Auburn basketball. The Tigers are riding a seven-game winning streak and just beat Arkansas by 32 points in Bud Walton Arena, the biggest loss in the arena’s storied history.

That win has caught the attention of the national media and the Tigers are starting to get the recognition they deserve after starting the season 12-2 and outscoring their opponents by 19.1 points per game

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello updated his weekly power rankings on Monday and the Tigers made their season debut at No. 15.

Bruce Pearl’s team has been a metrics darling all season, but it picked up arguably its best win of the campaign on Saturday, drubbing Arkansas on the road by 32 points. They’re clearly a top-three team in the SEC. They’re deep, experienced and led by Johni Broome, who is playing like one of the best big men in college basketball. He’s averaging 18 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3 blocks over his past four games.

The metrics were just as impressed by Auburn’s win over the Razorbacks, Auburn starts the week as the No. 5 team in KenPom. Ranking No. 9 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, they are one of only four teams to be inside the top 10 in both metrics, alongside Houston, Purdue and Arizona.

Auburn will look to make another statement on Tuesday when they host the Texas A&M Aggies in their SEC home opener. The game is set to start at 8 p.m. CT and will be on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire