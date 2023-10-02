Auburn basketball had its first scrimmage of the preseason. Here's how the Tigers did

OPELIKA — After about a week of practice, Auburn basketball had its first scrimmage of the preseason Saturday.

The Tigers, who have five new scholarship players expected to be part of the rotation, combined to drop 88 points in the intrasquad game. The team combined to shoot 55% from the field and 50% from 3-point range while also logging 19 assists to 11 turnovers.

"The bad news is we did it against ourselves, which means we couldn't guard anybody," coach Bruce Pearl said Monday at the Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Classic. "I don't know whether to be happy because the offense scored or angry because we didn't make enough defensive plays and didn't show enough speed and athleticism to bother us and bother ourselves.

"Other than that, I like where we're right now and the position we're in. We've got stuff to do to get ready for the season, but it's been a good start to camp."

Pearl noted how Auburn had about six or seven players in double-digits from the scrimmage, and Johni Broome was close with nine points himself. Pearl also explained how five-star freshman Aden Holloway, who was ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 18 player in the Class of 2023, "stepped up a little bit."

"His energy level was really good," Pearl said. "But he can make shots. He's got to continue to do a better job to be a better playmaker. Again, what happens is that players should go to their strengths. So I'm going to want Aden to score, because that's what he does well offensively. I want him to improve as a passer, because it'll make us better and make him better.

"When he doesn't pass it, it doesn't have anything to do with him being selfish or not giving the ball up. It's just that he's better shooting it than he is passing it right now. We've got to work on improving that a little bit. Like every freshman, the transition from high school to college, it's all on the defensive end − the physicality of the game and the defense."

