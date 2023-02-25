Auburn basketball: gameday odds for Saturday’s game at Kentucky

The Auburn Tigers are about to play their toughest stretch of basketball over the season. The Tigers (19-9, 9-6 SEC) will close the season with a game at Kentucky, hosting Tennessee, and at Alabama.

Due to their recent struggles, they find themselves winning to need one of these games to solidify their spot in the NCAA Tournament. However, they are coming off a 78-74 win over the Ole Miss Rebels and will have three chances for a signature win to close the regular season.

It will be tough for Auburn to win at Kentucky Saturday afternoon, the Tigers are 2-47 all-time in Rupp Arena and have not won there since 1983. They will once again be underdogs against Kentucky with Bet MGM favoring the Wildcats by 4.5 points.

Here is everything you need to know about the game before you place a bet.

Injury Report

AUBURN

Chance Westry Knee Doubtful for Saturday’s game

KENTUCKY

Grant Darbyshire Lower body Out indefinitely C.J. Fredrick Ribs Questionable for Saturday’s game Sahvir Wheeler Ankle Out until early March

Advice and Prediction

Rupp Arena has been a house of horrors for Auburn but Saturday would be a great time for the Tigers to win their third-ever game in Lexington.

Unfortunately for Auburn, after a rough stretch during the season, the Wildcats are playing much better basketball. They have won their past three games and are 13-3 at home this season. Auburn has also struggled away from Neville Arena, going 4-6 in road games.

With this game being on the road expect the Wildcats to get the win and cover the 4.5-point spread.

