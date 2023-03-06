Auburn basketball’s final regular season KenPom ranking

To say that Auburn basketball needed a win last Saturday over No. 14 Tennessee would be an understatement.

The Tigers got the win that they needed on Saturday by knocking off the Volunteers, 79-70 at Neville Arena in Auburn. The biggest takeaway from the game was shooting. Tennessee, who is known for limiting their opponents to score less than 60 points per game, could not stop Auburn from scoring 79 points on their home floor. Auburn reached that total by shooting 49% from the field with four players reaching double-digits in scoring.

Now that Auburn has earned its 20th win of the season, they feel a little less stressed about making the NCAA Tournament. How much does their place in the KenPom help their chances?

Here’s a look at where Auburn ranks in the major categories measured by KenPom ahead of this week’s SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Overall Ranking: No. 26

Earning a win over a top-five team in the KenPom is an impressive feat, but where Auburn outdid themselves was by scoring 79 points on the nation’s best defensive team. Because of that, Auburn is one spot away from earning a place in the KenPom top-25.

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 56

According to KenPom data, Tennessee is still the nation’s best team when it comes to defense. Before Saturday’s game at Auburn, Tennessee allowed their opponents to score just 59 points per game. On Saturday, Auburn by-passed that average by over 20 points. Auburn’s performance paved the way for them to move up 15 places from No. 71 to No. 56 in adjusted offensive efficiency. By KenPom’s expectations, Auburn is projected to score 112.7 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: No. 25

Auburn did see a slight dip in adjusted defensive efficiency by falling three spots to No. 25. KenPom suggests that Auburn allows their opponents to score 95.2 points per 100 possessions. Even after suffering a loss to Auburn on Saturday, the Volunteers remain the nation’s best defensive team by allowing their opponents to score 87.9 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted tempo: No. 165

Auburn took a fall in adjusted tempo as well. KenPom says that Auburn is expected to have 68.0 possessions per game, which is a drop of nine spots from last week’s game at Alabama. Auburn had 62 possessions in Saturday’s game, which is below average.

Strength of Schedule: No. 27

Out of all the bumps that Auburn received in the KenPom rankings following Saturday’s win over Tennessee, this one will probably stick out the most to the NCAA Tournament committee. Although Auburn has not won all three tough games to close out the year, they still find a way to climb in this stat. Auburn is now on the verge of having one of a top-25 schedule.

Arkansas overview

Auburn will open the SEC Tournament in Nashville on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. CT as the No. 7 seed. First up will be No. 10 Arkansas. Here’s where the Razorbacks rank heading into the matchup.

Overall: No. 19

Offense: No. 53

Defense: No. 17

Tempo: No. 50

