Auburn basketball fans roast Syracuse basketball writer after controversial take

The Auburn Tigers handled the Syracuse Orange in the game that would decide fifth place in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The final was 89-68. Bruce Pearl’s team controlled the game throughout and won both halves by double digits.

Auburn’s freshman star Jabari Smith led the way with 22 points and took over the game for part of the second half.

The Tigers wanted to keep scoring and Smith did just that. He made a three and had some words for the Syracuse bench which had been talking all game.

Mike Waters of syracuse.com did not like that Smith showed fire or passion in a competitive environment. So he did what any of us would do. He tweeted about it.

Jabari Smith with a classless move. He hits a 3 and then runs down court and yells at Jim Boeheim. The refs T him up. Boeheim is just looking at Smith. Bruce Pearl should yank the kid after that display. — Mike Waters (@MikeWatersSYR) November 26, 2021

After this tweet, Auburn Basketball Twitter replied and quoted tweeted the Syracuse beat writer

There are literally hundreds of Auburn fans going after this tweet.

Auburn Basketball Twitter is a wild place.

Takeaways from Auburn's win over Syracuse

