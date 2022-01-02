Auburn basketball fans have not backed off Murray State’s social team

Whoever runs Murray State basketball’s Twitter account made a major mistake.

Auburn fans reply to every opposing team’s final score tweet when the Tigers earn a win. Fans were conducting their postgame routine as usual when Murray State removed the tweet. Their following tweet and replies turned off.

Other teams, like North Alabama and even LSU, saw it coming and braced for impact.

Well, now Murray State is tweeting against with replies back on and Auburn fans have taken notice of it.

Murray State basketball wished their followers a happy new year and Auburn basketball twitter understood the assignment yet again.

The Jabari Safari

Remember 2021’s Jabari Safari? Great trip. Hoping you recorded the score, so we can relive the memory. pic.twitter.com/h5jEhvcTuL — Auburn Tweeter (@Auburn_Tweeter) January 1, 2022

This one is going to remain a staple.

It's hard to move on

Sure, 2021 was literally just days ago.

Can't hide...

Is this the year you repost the final score of your loss to Auburn mens basketball? pic.twitter.com/4RqGfqY0tp — Hayden – Lior Berman's biggest fan (@HFulwood) January 1, 2022

The Racers are running from the heat as fast as they can.

Still here...

still here pic.twitter.com/O1VIaFd9N1 — Hoodie Bruce (Hot Take Taker) (@Aubjective) January 1, 2022

Auburn basketball Twitter isn’t going anywhere.

Auburn goes to space

The kids would call this a “flex.”

Eat your fruits...

Clever.

Murray State isn't a state

This is my favorite.

