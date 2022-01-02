Auburn basketball fans have not backed off Murray State’s social team
Whoever runs Murray State basketball’s Twitter account made a major mistake.
Auburn fans reply to every opposing team’s final score tweet when the Tigers earn a win. Fans were conducting their postgame routine as usual when Murray State removed the tweet. Their following tweet and replies turned off.
Other teams, like North Alabama and even LSU, saw it coming and braced for impact.
Well, now Murray State is tweeting against with replies back on and Auburn fans have taken notice of it.
Murray State basketball wished their followers a happy new year and Auburn basketball twitter understood the assignment yet again.
The Jabari Safari
Remember 2021’s Jabari Safari? Great trip. Hoping you recorded the score, so we can relive the memory. pic.twitter.com/h5jEhvcTuL
— Auburn Tweeter (@Auburn_Tweeter) January 1, 2022
This one is going to remain a staple.
It's hard to move on
— I ❤️ Jabari Smith Jr (@The_Barnyard0) January 2, 2022
Sure, 2021 was literally just days ago.
Can't hide...
Is this the year you repost the final score of your loss to Auburn mens basketball? pic.twitter.com/4RqGfqY0tp
— Hayden – Lior Berman's biggest fan (@HFulwood) January 1, 2022
The Racers are running from the heat as fast as they can.
Still here...
still here pic.twitter.com/O1VIaFd9N1
— Hoodie Bruce (Hot Take Taker) (@Aubjective) January 1, 2022
Auburn basketball Twitter isn’t going anywhere.
Auburn goes to space
— MiKE WESTiNHAM (@westinham) January 1, 2022
The kids would call this a “flex.”
Eat your fruits...
— adam smith (@DadamTSmith) January 1, 2022
Clever.
Murray State isn't a state
@Auburn_Tweeter pic.twitter.com/wd8aNDSxHS
— Beñ J. (@BenJ3416) January 1, 2022
This is my favorite.
