Auburn basketball fan account baits Pat Forde via email

The Auburn basketball program celebrated when the NCAA made the final verdict on how it would be punished.

With just a two-game suspension for Bruce Pearl, a fine, and two scholarships over four seasons, Auburn fans were excited about the minimal damage.

A handful of national writers were not as happy. SI’s Pat Forde had been outspoken and led the charge in being against Bruce Pearl and how the NCAA should have been harder on the Auburn basketball program.

An Auburn fan emailed Forde saying he had some information against Pearl if he wanted it. Forde responded by asking, “What sort of information do you have?”

The fan then sent a meme back to Forde.

He put it all in a tweet.

Auburn basketball fans are relentless.