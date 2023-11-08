Auburn basketball falls agonizingly short to Baylor in season-opening heavyweight bout

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl entered his team's matchup with No. 20 Baylor undefeated in season openers on the Plains.

That's no longer the case after a 40-minute clash with the Bears.

The Tigers fell to Baylor, 88-82, on a neutral floor at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Tuesday. Five-star freshman Aden Holloway, despite battling an ankle injury he sustained Oct. 29, had a team-high 19 points. Johni Broome, dealing with his own injury to his shoulder, dropped 16 and coupled that scoring with 11 rebounds, two assists and a block before fouling out.

Neither team led by double digits, though Auburn was in front for the majority of a game that had an NCAA Tournament-like feel to it. Baylor used a 13-2 run late to rally from being down nine points at halftime.

Battle of the freshmen: Aden Holloway vs. Ja'Kobe Walter

Baylor freshman Ja'Kobe Walter was far and away the best player on the floor, as he finished with 28 points and six rebounds. He made seven of his 13 shots from the field and connected on all 10 of his free throws.

On the other end, Auburn's talented freshman − Holloway − did his best to match Walter's output. Holloway made four of his eight attempts from 3-point range and held up on defense despite his small frame and banged up ankle.

Bruce Pearl wasn't lying about Auburn basketball's depth

Before the first media timeout could even hit, Pearl had already reached nine players deep into his bench. It didn't take him much longer to grab that 10th man, either, as backup center Dylan Cardwell subbed in for Broome shortly thereafter. Lior Berman also checked in during the second half.

Ten different Tigers played at least seven minutes in the first half, and the scoring was pretty spread out, too. Nearly every player who got on the floor scored in the opening 20 minutes − Alabama-Huntsville transfer Chaney Johnson was the lone exception − and five Tigers had five or more points. Johnson did score in the second half.

Auburn basketball not afraid to run and shoot

After deploying a team with some of the slowest pace-of-play of the Pearl era last season, the Tigers went out and got players this offseason who fit more in the mold of what Pearl likes to do − space the floor and play with pace.

Auburn did that against Baylor, as the Tigers made 47.4% of their triples.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

