Auburn basketball drops slightly in College Sports Wire’s power rankings

The month of March is here, meaning the madness is slowly beginning to unravel. Now, every team is on close watch in each of their final games. After splitting a pair of games last week, Auburn basketball finds itself slipping in the polls heading into said games.

The Tigers dropped into the No. 14 spot in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and to No. 13 in the Associated Press Poll. The latest edition of College Sports Wire’s power rankings also had Auburn slipping, as Andy Patton has ranked it at No. 13 as well.

In the Tigers’ loss to Tennessee, they hung around with the Volunteers for the entire game, but first half turnovers were their achilles heel in 92-84 loss. In Saturday’s win over Mississippi State, however, Auburn shot 50% from the field, which helped the team out tremendously to win by 15.

The Tigers are once again the second-highest-ranked SEC, trailing behind the Volunteers, who come in at No. 4. Alabama drops down to the No. 18 spot after splitting a pair of games against Ole Miss and Tennessee. Kentucky drops down to No. 22, while South Carolina rises from the depths of the unranked to No. 20. Houston, UConn, Purdue and North Carolina round out the top five.

Auburn has a chance to rise up in the next power rankings by taking care of business on the road on Tuesday against Missouri and then back at home again on Saturday against Georgia.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire