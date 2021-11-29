Auburn basketball drops in latest AP Top 25 Poll
The Tigers moved down a couple of spots after going 2-1 in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
The Tigers are now No. 21 in the latest AP Top 15 Poll. Auburn lost in double-overtime to UConn in the opening round of the tournament, then defeated Loyola-Chicago and Syracuse in the following games. The Tigers (5-1) are one of six SEC teams inside the top 25 poll. However, they are the lowest-ranked SEC team. In my opinion, the ranking is fair. But most of the voters most likely watched the UConn game.
Here is the poll in its entirety.
1. Duke
2. Purdue
3. Gonzaga
4. Baylor
5. UCLA
6. Villanova
7. Texas
8. Kansas
9. Kentucky
10. Arkansas
11. Arizona
12. BYU
13. Tennessee
14. Florida
15. Houston
16. Alabama
17. Connecticut
18. Memphis
19. Iowa State
20. USC
21. Auburn
22. Michigan State
23. Wisconsin
24. Michigan
25. Seton Hall