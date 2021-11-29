Auburn basketball drops in latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Tigers moved down a couple of spots after going 2-1 in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Tigers are now No. 21 in the latest AP Top 15 Poll. Auburn lost in double-overtime to UConn in the opening round of the tournament, then defeated Loyola-Chicago and Syracuse in the following games. The Tigers (5-1) are one of six SEC teams inside the top 25 poll. However, they are the lowest-ranked SEC team. In my opinion, the ranking is fair. But most of the voters most likely watched the UConn game.

Here is the poll in its entirety.

1. Duke

2. Purdue

3. Gonzaga

4. Baylor

5. UCLA

6. Villanova

7. Texas

8. Kansas

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. Arizona

12. BYU

13. Tennessee

14. Florida

15. Houston

16. Alabama

17. Connecticut

18. Memphis

19. Iowa State

20. USC

21. Auburn

22. Michigan State

23. Wisconsin

24. Michigan

25. Seton Hall