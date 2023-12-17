Auburn basketball discards USC's star power on national stage

AUBURN — All of the attention was on USC.

Despite losing to Long Beach State on Dec. 10 and falling short of early-season expectations, the Trojans (5-5) came to the Plains with the cameras pointed on them. It's natural, of course, as USC boasts a roster that includes Isaiah Collier − the nation's No. 1 freshman − and Bronny James − the eldest child of NBA superstar LeBron James.

DJ Rodman, the son of legendary Chicago Bulls forward Dennis Rodman, is on the team, too, and that's without mentioning one of the nation's best point guards in Boogie Ellis.

But it was Auburn basketball who exited Neville Arena with the 91-75 win, dropping the Trojans with some efficient play from its point guards in front of a national audience on ESPN. The Tigers (8-2) have now won eight of their last nine games as they push for attention from the country's various polls.

PAYTON THORNE: Why Auburn football fans shouldn't expect Hugh Freeze to add a transfer QB

FOOTBALL RECRUITING: How Auburn can finish with a top-10 haul in the Class of 2024

Auburn basketball's PGs lead charge over USC

Following Auburn's dominating win over UNC Asheville on Wednesday, sophomore point guard Tre Donaldson said he felt the combination of himself and five-star freshman Aden Holloway was the best one-two punch in the nation at PG: "That’s going to be tested Sunday," Donaldson added.

The duo passed the test with flying colors, combining to drop 16 points, 11 assists, a steal and only turnover against the Trojans. Dating back to Auburn's win over Indiana, Holloway and Donaldson have 23 assists and two turnovers.

Chad Baker-Mazara: A microwave scorer

Junior wing Chad Baker-Mazara had an impactful second-half run for the second straight game. He got things started out of the break with six points in 46 seconds, making a 3-pointer and connecting on three consecutive free throws after getting fouled on another attempt from long range.

Isaiah Collier tails off

Collier was ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2023, and his collegiate production has supported that; he entered Sunday averaging 17 points and 4.2 assists.

Collier started by scoring seven of USC's first nine points, but he only finished with 13. The Tigers were able to get him and foul trouble, and he played just nine minutes in the first half.

What's next

Auburn will return to the floor in Neville Arena for a matchup with Alabama State on Friday (7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+). The Hornets (4-5) are scheduled to host USC on Tuesday.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball uses efficient play to down USC in Neville Arena