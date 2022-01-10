Auburn basketball climbs into the top five of the AP Poll

The Tigers keep moving up.

Auburn is now ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Poll following their win over Florida last Saturday. It’s their highest ranking since January of 2020.

Coincidentally, Auburn then lost to Alabama in Coleman Coliseum 83-64 immediately after receiving their No. 4 ranking. The Tigers take on No. 24 Alabama in Tuscaloosa this Tuesday. Let us hope history does not repeat itself.

There are four other SEC teams ranked inside the poll besides Auburn, including LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.

Here is the entirety of the AP Poll.

1. Baylor (61)

2. Gonzaga

3. UCLA

4. Auburn

5. USC

6. Arizona

7. Purdue

8. Duke

9. Kansas

10. Michigan State

11. Houston

12. LSU

13. Wisconsin

14. Villanova

15. Iowa State

16. Ohio State

17. Xavier

18. Kentucky

19. Texas Tech

20. Seton Hall

21. Texas

22. Tennessee

23. Providence

24. Alabama

25. Illinois

