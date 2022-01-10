Auburn basketball climbs into the top five of the AP Poll
The Tigers keep moving up.
Auburn is now ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Poll following their win over Florida last Saturday. It’s their highest ranking since January of 2020.
Coincidentally, Auburn then lost to Alabama in Coleman Coliseum 83-64 immediately after receiving their No. 4 ranking. The Tigers take on No. 24 Alabama in Tuscaloosa this Tuesday. Let us hope history does not repeat itself.
There are four other SEC teams ranked inside the poll besides Auburn, including LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.
Here is the entirety of the AP Poll.
1. Baylor (61)
2. Gonzaga
3. UCLA
4. Auburn
5. USC
6. Arizona
7. Purdue
8. Duke
9. Kansas
10. Michigan State
11. Houston
12. LSU
13. Wisconsin
14. Villanova
15. Iowa State
16. Ohio State
17. Xavier
18. Kentucky
19. Texas Tech
20. Seton Hall
21. Texas
22. Tennessee
23. Providence
24. Alabama
25. Illinois
