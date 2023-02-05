Auburn Basketball climbs into KenPom top 25 despite loss at Tennessee

There was not much to celebrate on Saturday after No. 23 Auburn fell to No. 2 Tennessee in Knoxville.

Auburn shot 24% from the field, but their counterparts failed to reach 30% from the field, as the Volunteers shot 27% in their 46-43 win over the Tigers. How did Auburn’s loss to the No. 2 team in the country affect its place in the KenPom rankings? Not as bad as one would think.

Auburn took a hit in its adjusted offensive efficiency and tempo rankings. However, Tennessee’s struggles offensively cleared the way for Auburn’s defensive efficiency, strength of schedule, and overall ranking to increase.

Here’s a look at where Auburn stands in the major categories that are measured by KenPom.

Overall Ranking: No. 25

Auburn lost its’ most recent game, but holding the No. 2 team in the country to just 46 points on their home floor holds value. The performance moves Auburn up one spot in the latest ranking. Tennessee remains No. 2 in the KenPom following their win over the Tigers

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 60

The Tigers connected on just 13-of-55 shots in the Tennessee game, which understandbly caused their adjusted offensive efficiency to drop considerably. Auburn is projected to score 111.6 points per 100 possessions, which is a decrease from their No. 48 ranking after defeating Georgia earlier in the week. Purdue holds the No. 1 adjusted offensive efficiency ranking by projecting to score 121.1 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 15

Auburn’s jump in their overall ranking goes hand-in-hand with their adjusted defensive efficiency ranking. Auburn allowed Tennessee to score just 46 points on Saturday, and limited the Vols to just 27% shooting. Their output puts them in the top 15 of defensive efficiency by allowing a projected 93.1 points per 100 possessions, which bumps them up to No. 12 from No. 21 after the Georgia game. Tennessee jumped back into the top spot after defeating Auburn, as they are projected to allow 84.1 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted Tempo: No. 150

Although Auburn’s projected 67.6 possessions per game did not change after the Tennessee game, nine teams jumped Auburn following Saturday’s action. Auburn dropped from No. 141 to No. 150 in adjusted tempo rankings following the Tennessee game. Alabama continues to lead the country in tempo by creating 73.5 possessions per game.

Strength of Schedule: No. 42

Falling by three points to No. 2 Tennessee aided Auburn’s strength of schedule by improving their ranking from No. 45 to No. 42. Kansas continues to have the nation’s strongest schedule while the title of weakest schedule goes to St. Francis (NY)

Texas A&M overview

Auburn travels to Texas A&M on Tuesday in hopes to avenge a loss to the Aggies last month. Here’s where Texas A&M stands heading into the game.

