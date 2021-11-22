Auburn basketball climbing in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Auburn basketball has moved up to No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
The Tigers entered last week at No. 21 with their lone game being last Friday’s contest with South Florida. Auburn won 58-52 after being down by 15 points at one point during the contest. There are six total SEC teams ranked (Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, and Florida).
Auburn takes on No. 22 UConn this Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. CT.
Here is the latest AP Top 25 in its entirety.
1. Gonzaga
2. UCLA
3. Purdue
4. Kansas
5. Duke
6. Baylor
7. Villanova
8. Texas
9. Memphis
10. Alabama
10. Kentucky
12. Houston
13. Arkansas
14. Illinois
15. Tennessee
16. St. Bonaventure
17. Arizona
18. BYU
19. Auburn
20. Michigan
21. Seton Hall
22. UConn
23. Florida
24. USC
25. Xavier