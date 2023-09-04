Auburn basketball breaks out new uniforms ahead of 2023-24 season

AUBURN — Auburn basketball has some new threads.

The Tigers will be rocking a new set of uniforms come the season opener against Baylor on Nov. 7 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. There wasn't massive change, but it was enough for the team to release a video featuring Johni Broome, Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore showcasing the jerseys to their teammates for the first time.

Check of the roster's reaction here:

The Tigers are coming off a season in which they made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Houston. Auburn returns Johni Broome, who led the team in both scoring and rebounding with 14.2 points and 8.4 per game last season. He also made 55% of his shots and collected 2.4 blocks per contest.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

