Auburn basketball announces promotions to key staff memebers

A day after promoting Steven Pearl to associate head coach, Auburn basketball has announced four more promotions.

On Wednesday, the Tigers announced that chad prewett and Mike Burgomaster have been elevated to assistant coaches while Ian Borders and Maddux Jeffreys were promoted to director of scouting and recruiting and director of operations, respectively.

These moves come after the NCAA passed a rule that allowed basketball programs to have two more assistant coaches, however, they can not recruit off campus.

“When the NCAA rule changes took place, most schools added one or two members to their coaching staff,” head coach Bruce Pearl said. “For me, I have always held the belief in promoting from within. We have a very experienced staff to lead our young men in this program including my veteran assistant, Ira Bowman, newest assistant, Corey Williams, and director of player development, Marquis Daniels.”

Prewett came to Auburn in Pearl’s original staff back in 2014 and has had several different jobs for the Tigers, including chief of staff, director of operations, interim assistant coach and special assistant.

“I am delighted to be able to promote Chad to assistant coach,” Pearl said. “Chad has had a tremendous impact on our program on and off the court. He is a great teacher of the game with a great basketball mind. As chief of staff, much of his focus has been off the court with the Bruce Pearl Family Foundation, AUTLIVE and Bruce Pearl Fore the Children Golf Classic, making a huge difference in the Auburn community, our program and the University.”

Burgomaster enters his eighth year with the program having started as a graduate assistant before being promoted to recruiting coordinator and assistant to the head coach. He is in charge of internal operations, scheduling, on-campus recruiting, scouting/game planning and assisting with the team’s offense.

“To be 28 years old and to be an assistant coach at the SEC level speaks volumes about Mike’s talent and work ethic,” Pearl said. “He has one of the best offensive minds of anybody I’ve been around. Therefore, his promotion to assistant coach and offensive coordinator is quite an accomplishment.”

Borders is entering his sixth season on the Plains and is in charge of editing film as well as helping with scouting and on-campus recruiting.

“Ian has done a great job as our video coordinator over the last couple of years,” Pearl said. “The importance of video, in both the scouting and recruiting areas, is vital. This was an opportunity to elevate and recognize his basketball knowledge of evaluating players. He has done a phenomenal job with that for us.”

Jeffreys enters his eighth season with Auburn after being a four-year team manager and then spending two seasons as a graduate assistant before becoming assistant director of operations under Prewett.

“Maddux has been with us the last seven years, serving as a student manager, graduate assistant and assistant director of operations,” Pearl said. “He has obviously paid his dues. He understands our operation and the importance of helping our players be successful. When it comes to Auburn Basketball, it’s always more than just the basketball. There is community service, player development and fundraising. All the things that go into being a really good program.”

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire