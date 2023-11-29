Auburn basketball adds votes in latest AP Top 25 poll

Auburn basketball stock is on the rise.

The Tigers received a season-high 46 votes in this week’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll, released on Monday. That is an 18-point jump from last week’s 28 votes.

Auburn only played one game since the previous poll, an 84-54 beatdown of Alabama A&M. The Tigers improved to 4-1 with the win.

The 46 votes leave Auburn outside the top 25 and would rank 32nd if the poll extended that far.

Nine different SEC programs earned votes in the poll with No. 10 Tennessee leading the way. They are joined by No. 12 Kentucky, No. 14 Texas A&M, No. 21 Mississippi State and No. 23 Alabama in the top 25.

The Tigers are set to return to action on Wednesday when they host Virginia Tech as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. That game is set to start at 8:15 p.m. CT and will be on ESPN2.

