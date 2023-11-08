Auburn basketball adds commitment from 4-star forward Jahki Howard in Class of 2024

AUBURN — Auburn basketball lost to Baylor on Tuesday, but the Tigers picked up a recruiting win less than 24 hours later.

Four-star forward Jahki Howard, rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 76 player in the Class of 2024, has committed to coach Bruce Pearl. Howard chose Auburn over other finalists Arkansas, Arizona State and Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-6, 175-pound Howard is a Georgia native who currently plays for Overtime Elite, a league based in Atlanta that offers players a choice between direct monetary compensation or a scholarship, with the latter insuring those who play in the league can maintain their college eligibility.

Howard, who took an official visit to Auburn earlier this month, is now the second player to commit to the Tigers in the Class of 2024, joining five-star guard Tahaad Pettiford. Pearl has brought in a five-star prospect each recruiting cycle dating back to 2020.

BIG PICTURE: Auburn basketball's loss to Baylor hurt, but it proved the offseason tweaks can work

AUBURN FOOTBALL: 'Hunting mentality': How the return of Austin Keys has elevated the defense

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball recruiting: Tigers land 4-star Jahki Howard