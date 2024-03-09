Auburn basketball has a 95% chance to beat Georgia on Saturday

The final weekend of the regular season is here, and ESPN predicts Auburn will close out conference play with a big win.

Ahead of Saturday’s game against Georgia, ESPN’s matchup predictor is forecasting Auburn to beat the Bulldogs convincingly by giving them a 94.9% chance of victory. If this prediction comes true, it will be Auburn’s second win over Georgia this season.

Auburn bests Georgia in every major category, with the largest discrepancy being points scored per game. Auburn scores an average of 83.2 points per game while Georgia posts 74.9 points per game. Auburn’s Johni Broome scores an average of 16.4 points per game, which tops Georgia’s leading scorer, Noah Thomasson, who scores 12.8 points per game.

Saturday’s game is one of the day’s middle-tier games in matchup quality. The game between Auburn and Georgia is the No. 23 of the day according to ESPN with a matchup quality score of 74.9. In addition to giving Auburn a high-percentage chance to win, ESPN predicts the Tigers to beat Georgia by 19.7 points.

Auburn squares off with Georgia on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire