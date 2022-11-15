Auburn Basketball has 92% chance to beat Winthrop on Tuesday

Week two of the College Basketball season gets underway Tuesday night as the No. 15 Auburn Tigers welcome Winthrop to Neville Arena for a non-bracketed game of the Cancun Challenge.

Both teams will travel to Cancun, Mexico next week to compete in the annual Cancun Challenge. Auburn opens with Bradley while Winthrop begins its stay in Mexico by facing Southern Miss, both games will be played next Tuesday. As a precursor, both the Tigers and Eagles will square off on the Plains this Tuesday night.

Heading into the game, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index feels strongly that Auburn can get the job done, as they have been given a 92.2% chance to knock off the visiting Eagles from Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Looking at the recent BPI rankings, Auburn checks in at No. 15, which is a two-spot drop from last week. Winthrop, who is 2-1 on the season, is No. 192.

The Men’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is.

