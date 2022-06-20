Auburn baseball vs. Stanford video highlights, score in 2022 College World Series

See highlights from Auburn baseball's College World Series elimination game against Stanford on Monday in Omaha.

The Tigers dropped their first CWS game on Saturday, 5-1 to Ole Miss. Stanford were blasted 17-2 by Arkansas in its first CWS game Saturday.

The winner will face the Arkansas-Ole Miss winner on Wednesday, while the loser is eliminated.

Auburn baseball vs. Stanford score

Auburn baseball vs. Stanford highlights

Auburn's 4-run 6th breaks the game open

Cole Foster's bases-clearing double punctuated the Tigers' 4-run 6th inning. Auburn is finally on the board and has a lead in the College World Series, 4-2 over Stanford.

Auburn's 5th inning rally stymied by failed double steal

The Cardinal sniffed out the double steal after runners from 1st and 3rd base both caught in a rundown with two out in the 5th. Stanford's lead remains 2-0.

Stanford ends the Auburn threat in the 5th.



Stanford adds another run in the 2nd inning

Adam Crampton's RBI double gives the Cardinal a 2-0 lead through two innings against Auburn.

Stanford opens the scoring in the 1st

Brett Barrera's RBI double gives Stanford a 1-0 lead after one inning against Auburn.

Brett Barrera doubles to score Brock Jones and give Stanford a 1-0 lead in the elimination game!



