Auburn baseball vs. Stanford video highlights, score in 2022 College World Series
See highlights from Auburn baseball's College World Series elimination game against Stanford on Monday in Omaha.
The Tigers dropped their first CWS game on Saturday, 5-1 to Ole Miss. Stanford were blasted 17-2 by Arkansas in its first CWS game Saturday.
The winner will face the Arkansas-Ole Miss winner on Wednesday, while the loser is eliminated.
ELIMINATION GAME: Will Auburn baseball's bats awaken for College World Series elimination game vs Stanford?
MORE AUBURN NEWS: Coach Butch Thompson says 7 or 8 Auburn baseball players 'on the toilet too much' at CWS
Auburn baseball vs. Stanford score
Auburn baseball vs. Stanford highlights
Auburn's 4-run 6th breaks the game open
Cole Foster's bases-clearing double punctuated the Tigers' 4-run 6th inning. Auburn is finally on the board and has a lead in the College World Series, 4-2 over Stanford.
AUBURN LEADS! AUBURN LEADS!
📺 ESPN#MCWS x @AuburnBaseball pic.twitter.com/NtIa4FwULg
— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 20, 2022
Auburn's 5th inning rally stymied by failed double steal
The Cardinal sniffed out the double steal after runners from 1st and 3rd base both caught in a rundown with two out in the 5th. Stanford's lead remains 2-0.
Stanford ends the Auburn threat in the 5th.
📺 ESPN#MCWS x @StanfordBSB pic.twitter.com/yhGTg0KYnU
— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 20, 2022
Stanford adds another run in the 2nd inning
Adam Crampton's RBI double gives the Cardinal a 2-0 lead through two innings against Auburn.
Adam Crampton tacks on another for @StanfordBSB!
📺 ESPN#MCWS pic.twitter.com/b4YtRyzZLm
— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 20, 2022
Stanford opens the scoring in the 1st
Brett Barrera's RBI double gives Stanford a 1-0 lead after one inning against Auburn.
Brett Barrera doubles to score Brock Jones and give Stanford a 1-0 lead in the elimination game!
pic.twitter.com/YeZBAJcD4J
— Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) June 20, 2022
This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn vs Stanford baseball highlights, score in College World Series