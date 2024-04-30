Auburn baseball’s most pivotal series of the season is on deck

Auburn’s hopes of reaching the SEC Tournament are still alive, but it grows dimmer by the day.

The Tigers dropped two games to LSU last weekend, which runs their conference record to 3-18 with three regular-season weekends remaining. Auburn enters this weekend’s action at the bottom of the SEC West, and are four games back of the team ahead of them. The good news is that the Tigers host No. 6 in the West, Ole Miss, for a three-game set beginning Friday.

In this week’s SEC Vibes rankings, Joe Healy of D1Baseball places Auburn at the bottom after another rough outing. He also points out that this weekend’s series with Ole Miss may be Auburn’s most crucial of the season.

Auburn salvaged a game in its road series loss to LSU over the weekend, but the math for getting to Hoover is daunting. It is four games back of LSU and Ole Miss for the final spot, and the head-to-head result over the weekend means that it would lose the tiebreaker to LSU if that comes to pass. That more than likely means the Tigers’ SEC Tournament hopes hinge on winning this weekend’s series against Ole Miss at home.

If Auburn sweeps Ole Miss this weekend, they would still be in last place by one game. However, successful weekends at Missouri and Alabama at home to close the year, and help from other teams in the conference, may be enough to sneak Auburn into the SEC Tournament beginning May 21. Auburn’s final leg on the journey to the postseason begins Friday at 7 p.m. CT against Ole Miss at Plainsman Park in Auburn.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire