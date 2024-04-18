Auburn baseball left out of latest D1Baseball Field of 64 projections

D1Baseball has released its latest Field of 64 projections, and Auburn is nowhere to be found.

Auburn enters the second half of the SEC schedule with a 2-13 record in conference play. The good news is that Auburn’s backend schedule is less challenging as they will face just one ranked team over its final five series.

The Tigers have the nation’s No. 107 strength of schedule and sit at No. 35 in the RPI heading into this weekend’s action. Mark Etheridge of D1Baseball shared his take on what Auburn needs to do to improve its chances of earning an NCAA Tournament bid for the third consecutive season. Etheridge believes that Auburn would need to finish its SEC slate with a 12-18 record and its RPI needs to improve to at least No. 30.

Like LSU, Auburn has an uphill battle to reach the postseason. The Tigers will likely need to go 10-5 at a minimum and hope a strong finish and strong non-conference schedule turns the committee’s head with 12 conference wins.

Auburn’s schedule becomes somewhat easier in the second half as they will battle Mississippi State, LSU, and Missouri on the road while hosting Ole Miss and No. 14 Alabama. Auburn will also face Florida A&M, Georgia Tech, and Samford in midweek action over the next five weeks.

Ten teams from the SEC are expected to make the NCAA Tournament according to D1Baseball’s latest projections. Texas A&M, Arkansas, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Tennessee are projected to host while Alabama, Georgia, Vanderbilt, and Mississippi State are projected to grab No. 2 seeds. Florida is the conference’s lowest projected seed at No. 3 in the Chapel Hill region.

