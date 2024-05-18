Auburn baseball heading back to Arlington in 2025

Auburn baseball is already preparing for next season’s action with the 2024 campaign coming to a close. Over recent years, the team has had a history of playing in at least one event at the beginning of the season, and the same holds true for next year.

The Tigers will once again travel to Arlington, Texas, in 2025 to take part in the 2025 College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field from Feb. 28 – March 5. There, they will take on three big name programs in the Baylor Bears, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon State Beavers.

Auburn is a combined 4-5 against the field. It is 0-1 against Baylor, 2-3 against Ohio State and 2-1 against Oregon State. The most recent matchup it had with a team in this lineup was in the super regionals of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament, where it took two out of three against the Beavers in Corvallis, Oregon.

This will be the team’s first trip back to the city since it competed at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in 2022, taking on Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Kansas State. The Tigers went 2-1 in that event.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire