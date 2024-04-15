Auburn baseball fails to receive votes in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following Kentucky series

Auburn baseball’s struggles continued last weekend as the Tigers suffered a sweep at the hands of the red-hot Kentucky Wildcats. The Wildcats, who boast an impressive 14-1 SEC record, won a tight game over Auburn in game one of the series before winning the final two games by a comfortable margin.

The series win moves Kentucky to the No. 5 spot in this week’s USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, a three-spot increase from last week’s rankings. As for Auburn, they are out of poll consideration for the third week in a row.

The SEC is represented by eight programs, with four of the top five teams belonging to the conference. Texas A&M is the nation’s new No. 1 team after sweeping then-No. 6 Vanderbilt in College Station. The sweep drops Vanderbilt to No. 13 in this week’s poll. The Aggies jumped Arkansas for the No. 1 spot after the Razorbacks suffered a series loss to No. 14 Alabama over the weekend.

Tennessee moves one spot to No. 3 after sweeping LSU in Knoxville, and Alabama moves to No. 14 following its series win over No. 2 Arkansas. South Carolina and Georgia enter this week’s polls after successful weekends over Florida and Missouri respectively.

Auburn baseball looks to get back on track this weekend by facing Mississippi State on the road beginning Friday. The Bulldogs received 23 votes in this week’s poll.

