Auburn back in the picture for five star CB

The state of Alabama’s top 2024 recruit has been a lock for Alabama since last July. However, Hugh Freeze is working to change his mind.

Jaylen Mbakwe, a five-star cornerback from Clay-Chalkville in metro Birmingham, took an official visit to Auburn last weekend. During his visit, Freeze and defensive assistants Wesley McGriff and Zac Etheridge told Mbakwe that they were making him a priority this recruiting cycle, which may have him changing his tune when it comes to Auburn.

Mbakwe admitted to Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover that Auburn was high on his list when Gus Malzahn was the head coach on the Plains, but he put Auburn aside when Bryan Harsin took over. He says that Freeze opened his eyes during his recent visit.

“I like to look in-state first. It kind of opened my eyes,” Mbakwe said in an interview with Auburn Undercover. This was the place I first wanted to come before the coaching change. I kind of backed off with coach (Bryan) Harsin here. With coach Freeze and the new staff, it kind of opened my eyes.”

Not only does Mbakwe want to compete on the gridiron at the next level, but he is also looking to run track. While on his visit, he spent time with Auburn Track and Field head coach Leroy Burrell.

“The track coaches are great,” Mbakwe said. “I came down for a track practice once. They were really fast. I see myself being one of those guys, a 9.9 guy.”

After his visit, Mbakwe says that Auburn has a chance to flip his decision and that he plans to return to campus in July for Big Cat Weekend.

Mbakwe is the No. 1 prospect from the state of Alabama for the 2024 cycle according to 247Sports and is the No. 19 athlete in the nation.

