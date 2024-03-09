Auburn is back in the hunt for four-star WR Devin Carter

Florida State‘s loss has the potential to be Auburn’s gain.

Four-star wide receiver Devin Carter backed off his pledge to Florida State in January. Auburn is among the programs that have the chance to capitalize on the opportunity.

Carter, a native of Augusta, Georgia, recently broke down his top schools with On3’s Chad Simmons. Carter says that he is still considering Florida State as his college destination, but is also taking a look at several SEC programs including Auburn. His relationship with wide receivers coach Marcus Davis is one of several reasons Carter is considering Auburn.

“I was at Auburn for the Iron Bowl and it is about relationships with them. Coach Marcus Davis is a great coach and I have a great relationship with him. He is a cool coach, I see Auburn coming up as a program and I like the way (head) coach (Hugh) Freeze and coach Davis are working there.”

Carter is also considering Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Clemson. He has scheduled a visit to Clemson but is working on setting up more. Carter is the No. 4 wide receiver for the 2026 cycle and is the No. 5 overall recruit from Georgia.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire